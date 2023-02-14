David R. Casey, age 76, passed away peacefully Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
The Baltimore, Maryland native was born Monday, December 2, 1946 to the late Eugene Casey and Elizabeth (Soltys) Casey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Ettensohn and Barbara Cochran; and his brothers, Dennis Casey and Jimmy Casey.
David proudly served his country in The United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Xerox Corporation as a Trainer. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
His survivors include his wife, Teresa (Powell) Casey; step-children, Austin Sterchi (Ashley), Megan Sterchi, and Andrew Lyons (Laura); a brother, Richard Casey (CeCe); grandchildren, Graham Sterchi, Cody Bonn, and Cayleigh (Lyons) Tarantino; his great-grandchildren, Mariah Martinez, Joliette Tarantino, Eliana Tarantino, Alijah Tarantino, and Natalie Tarantino.
A Celebration of David's life will be held at Friday, February 17, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.