Bowling Green - David Alexander Russell, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 1 at The Medical Center. He was a son of the late Vivian Treakle Russell and Dan M. Russell, who survives. Mr. Russell was a 1964 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He was also a member of First Christian Church and the local V. F. W. He served in the Vietnam War with the rank of Sergeant and also served as a gun mortar track operator 1st Air Cavalry Division in 1967. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Terry Russell; his sister, Jenette R. Jenkins and his niece, Laura Jenkins. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Brock A. Beery Veterans cemetery located in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
