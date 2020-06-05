Bowling Green - David S. Miller, 52, of Bowling Green, passed away of natural causes on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Harry W. Miller and Barbara Yawn Miller who survives. Mr. Miller was a graduate of WKU and a former software analyst. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Janet B. Leavell of Atlanta, GA and aunt, Jackie Austin of Lake Charles, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
