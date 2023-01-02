Bowling Green – David S. Yanneris, 53, of Bowling Green, passed away December 29, 2022, at Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. Mr. Yanneris was a son of the late Sisanando and Elena Kostika Seneres.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, William Seneres, Kalisdus Seneres and Ignacio Yanneris and one sister, Karly Santos.
He was an assembly production assistant with Magna of Bowling Green and attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mr. Yanneris enjoyed working and loved to dance.
He is survived by his life partner, Kris White; four sisters, Adela Susaia, Brigihea Penias, Lenohra Amor, Dolores Yanneris; four brothers, Joseph Seneres, Lorens Yanneris, Lotis Seneres and Roman Seneres; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
