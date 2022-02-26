Bowling Green - David Spencer, age 71, passed away Friday February 25, 2022 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Warren County native was the son of the late Charles Edward Spencer and Helen Lyle Spencer. David was a lineman for WRECC for 39 years, he loved being a lineman more than anything, he also loved to golf, travel and having cookouts with his family, above all else David loved spending time with his grandkids.
David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jannie Keaton Spencer, son, Chad Spencer (Lynne), daughter, Lori Croslin sisters, Denise Shouse and Delores "Dee" Shulenburg and brother, Mike Spencer (Brenda), grandchildren, Elizabeth Spencer, Allison Croslin, Emily Kate Spencer, J.D. Croslin and Charlie Spencer, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be Monday February 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Tuesday March 1, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will be Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and/or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
