Auburn - David Stanford Howlett age 67 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Sky Line Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. David was born in Logan County, Kentucky on December 14, 1954 to the late William Stanford "Bill" Howlett and Mable Ruth (Douglas) Howlett. David attended New Friendship Baptist Church and retired from Rafferty's and worked as an IT Technician. David loved his family and loved playing with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents David is preceded in death by a brother Doug Howlett and is survived by his: Wife of 45 years, Linda Howlett, two daughters, Julie Howlett of Bowling Green and Katie Carpenter (Ben) of Russellville, a brother, Dean Howlett of Bowling Green and two sisters, Jane Clark (Rick) of Franklin and Ethel Phillips (Ray) of Milton, FL, and two grandchildren, Heston and Harrison Carpenter.
Funeral services for David Howlett will be conducted Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Barry Raley officiating and burial to follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel and Friday from 8:00 A.M. until funeral time at 11:00 A.M. The family asks that in lieu of flowers to make donations to your Church or to the Charity of your choice. Pallbearers; Chip Willingham, Steve Rigdon, Tony Rheaume, David Marksberry, Tim Taylor and Richard Carpenter
