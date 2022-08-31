Auburn - David Stanford Howlett age 67 of Auburn, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Sky Line Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. David was born in Logan County, Kentucky on December 14, 1954 to the late William Stanford "Bill" Howlett and Mable Ruth (Douglas) Howlett. David attended New Friendship Baptist Church and retired from Rafferty's and worked as an IT Technician. David loved his family and loved playing with his grandchildren.