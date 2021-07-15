Morgantown – David W. Patton, 89 of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday July 14, 2021 at his residence. David was born on Sunday October 11, 1931 and was a United States Army Veteran. Husband of five years to Mary Miller Patton. All services will be private and under the direction of the Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown, KY. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of David at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.