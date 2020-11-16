Bowling Green - David Wayne Watt, age 65, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Bowling Green native was born November 30th, 1954 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Cleo and Lucille (Pippin) Watt. David retired after 25 years of service from the TVA as a Welding Engineer. He was an outdoorsman at heart with a passion for hunting, being on the lake, hiking and taking a walk in the woods. He was a faithful member of Spring City United Methodist Church in Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a cousin, Ronnie Dale Watt. His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 45 years, Mrs. Pam (Hearldson) Watt, whom he wed February 14th, 1975; a sister, Glenda Lear; brothers, Sam Watt (Joanie), Ray Watt, and Danny Watt (Sharon); nephews, Michael Dismon (Sheila), Chad Dismon (Debbie), Greg Dismon (Sandy), Jeff Watt, Matt Watt (Amanda), Kyle Watt, and Wesley Watt; nieces, Kim Buckman (Gordon) and Heather Phillips (Jake); several great-nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Watt's funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will resume at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday all at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
