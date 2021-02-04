Bowling Green – David Wayne Weaver, 72, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away at Greenview Hospital surrounded by his family on February 3, 2021.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Arthena Weaver, and his sister, Bonnie Weaver. David is survived by his wife, Vickie Weaver, and children Kevin (Kristi) Weaver, Chris (Lindsay) Weaver, and Mandy (Jeremy) Allen. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Libby and Maggie Weaver; Kathryn Hardin and Avery, Caroline, Charlotte, and Elizabeth Weaver; and Payton Allen and Tanner and Paige Burckhard.
David and his high school sweetheart Vickie were married for 54 years. David was a graduate of North Warren High School and Western Kentucky University. David’s primary passion in life was his family. He lived the life he truly loved as a father and grandfather for 52 years. He volunteered his time to anything and everything in which his kids were involved.
David was a man of many talents, working as a teacher, real estate appraiser, and homebuilder. In his later years, David returned to his original career as a teacher and realized a renewed passion for teaching and working with kids of all ages.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green on Friday, February 5, followed by a private service for family only. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.conefuneralhome.com