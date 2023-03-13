Deanna Hayes, age 84, of Bowling Green passed away on March 10, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The lifetime resident of Warren County was born on June 2, 1938 to the late Robert Thomas Davenport and Naomi McBee. She was happily married for 65 years to the late Dallas Hayes. She was employed by the Warren County
Schools as a Special Needs Aide and bus driver. She was also an independent Daily News paper carrier.
Along with her husband and her parents, Deanna was also preceded in death by a brother Robert
“Bobby” Davenport; and a sister, Marilyn Basham.
She is survived by her three sons: Mike Hayes (Shelia), Pat Hayes (Jerri Lynne), and Todd Hayes (Sonya) all of Bowling Green; a brother: Jimmy Davenport (Linda) of Bowling Green. Seven Grandchildren: Travis Hayes (Mindy), Eric Hayes (Toni), Cody Hayes (April), Seth Hayes (Kellie), Josh Hayes (Samantha), Lauren Brown (Sjon-Paul), and Kristen Tharappel (Ashwin); Seven Great-Grandchildren: Embry, Cartly, Logan, Ashlyn, Elliott, Anderson, and Ada Mae; a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and very special caregiver Shelia McChesney.
Funeral services for Deanna will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son
Broadway Chapel. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again on Tuesday from 9:00am until time of service with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
