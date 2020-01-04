Bowling Green - Deanna Lee Proctor Pharis Gifford, 78, entered the gates of heaven January 3,2020, victorious in death as she was in life. As the coat worn by Joseph had many colors, "Dee" was a lady of many facets; Christian, Sunday School teacher, Soldier's wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, church softball player, restaurant manager, homemaker, seamstress and decorator. Incidentally, she could also be a better than average farmhand, if the need arose. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret, her birth mother, Jessie M. Proctor, and her adoptive parents Clarence and Arlene Pharis. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Gerald Dean Gifford, five sons; Jim (Carolyn), Bill (Joyce), Jerry (Tammie), John (Lynn) and David (Amy), sister; Barb Rovedo, brother; Darrel Gordon, two sisters-in- law; Margaret Briggs and Wilma Gibbs, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday January 10, 2020 and 9:00 AM-10:00 AM Saturday January 11, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church on Elrod Road with Memorial Service at 10:00 AM Saturday. Cremation was chosen, J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Calvary Baptist Church youth mission fund would be prayerfully and gratefully appreciated by her family.
