Russellville — Deanna Leigh Pardue, age 58 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was born in Litchfield, Illinois on May 16, 1964 to the late Douglas Alan and Delores Jean (Mohon) Warford. Deanna was a member of the Russellville Christian Church and is survived by her;
Son Bryan Pardue of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, two daughters, Kaeleigh Pardue and Jasmyn Pardue both of Russellville, Kentucky, four brothers, Dennis Warford (Robin) of Bartlett, Illinois, Edward Warford (Katherine) of Stafford, Virginia, Ronald Warford (Cara) of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and Robert Warford (Shannon) of Elburn, Illinois, and seven grandchildren, Kaidyn, Landon, Mason, Addisyn, Annaleigh, Easton and Adron.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Robert Futrell and Robert Warford officiating. Visitation will begin Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
