Russellville — Deanna Leigh Pardue, age 58 of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. She was born in Litchfield, Illinois on May 16, 1964 to the late Douglas Alan and Delores Jean (Mohon) Warford. Deanna was a member of the Russellville Christian Church and is survived by her;