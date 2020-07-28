Bowling Green - Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Fields, 63, of Bowling Green, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Franklin, TN native was the daughter of the late Christine Hayes Ingram and John Ingram, Sr., who survives. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Ingram, Jr. and her grandmother, Dorothy Stoops.
Debbie was a fan of WKU basketball and football and worked as a supervisor at Primecare Medical Associates.
Funeral services and burial at Fairview Cemetery will be private. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 30 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
In addition to her father, Debbie is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Fields; her daughter, Kristen Hollmeyer (Adam); her sister-in-law, Cynthia Ingram; her niece, Shelby Papp (Alex); her nephew, Curt Ingram (Andrea); great-nephews, Everett Papp and Jaxon Ingram; great-niece, Anniston Ingram; along with several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.