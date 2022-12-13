Deborah “Debbie” Kay Price, 67, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1955 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late James Castle and Vivian McCloud Castle.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters Shirley Kindell and Pat Castle; and three brothers Allen, Larry, and Roger Castle.
Debbie was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church in Paintsville, Kentucky. She loved her family and her dogs Zoey and Bella. Debbie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Wayne Price; daughter Lisa Beliles (Jarrod); three grandchildren Dawson, Dylan, and Brooke Beliles; four sisters Louise McGowan, Betty Castle Morgan (Wayne), Linda Alshalchy, and Malta Roberts (Gene); four brothers Jim Castle, Chuck Castle (Jennifer), Bob Castle, and Bill Castle (Johnda); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 pm and Wednesday from 9 to 11 am prior to the funeral all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeview Fellowship Church, 4550 Smallhouse Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Greenview ICU Nurses.
