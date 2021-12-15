Bowling Green - Deborah Gail Hunt of Bowling Green, passed away on December 11, 2021. She was 68 years old.

Born to the late Della Geneva and Harold Milton Landers, Deborah is also preceded in death by her son Jason Brian Landers; granddaughter Lexie Mackenzie York; sister Alice Jean Hays and nephew Matthew Allen Buttrum.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 16 years, Larry Hunt; her daughter Samantha Elliott (Edward) and step-daughter Teresa Childers; her son Freddie York (Michaela) and step-sons Greg Hunt (April) and Richard Hunt (Deanna); cherished grandchildren Taylor Madison and Brian Maddox York and her sister Donna Banton.

Deborah was a Warren Central High School graduate and never met a stranger. She loved to sing and listen to music. Deborah will be missed by her friends and family.

The family has chosen cremation without formal ceremony according to Deborah's wishes. J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels and Crematory are honored to serve the family during this difficult time.