BOWLING GREEN – Deborah J. Tomes Wilkins of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died July 17, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Born January 11, 1960. She was the daughter of James Butler Tomes II and Marilyn Tomes.
She was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ and was an attorney throughout her adult life. Deborah was highly respected by her colleagues across Kentucky, especially in the higher education communities. She practiced law with absolute honesty, integrity, ethics and always exercised sound judgment. Her impact was immense.
She was a loving and loyal colleague, friend, daughter, sister, parent, and wife. She and her infectious sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her brother James Butler Tomes, III, (Norma), one sister Jay Davis (Ron), her daughter Jessica Wilkins Mercer (Adam), two grandsons (Hatton Wilkins Mercer and Camden Ross Mercer), as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.R. Wilkins, her father James Butler Tomes, II and mother Marilyn Tomes.
She volunteered at Hospice of Southern Kentucky and often made contributions to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, Christ Episcopal Church, and Junior Achievement to name a few.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM July 19, 2023 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM with the funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested in memory of Deborah to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.
