1954-2021
Luke 23:43 & John 3:16
Debbie passed away peacefully on March 14, 2021, due to a long-term illness.
As a daughter of a Missionary Baptist Minister, she accepted Christ and was baptized as a young woman. It is a joy knowing we will all be joined together again by his grace.
She met her husband Charles (Chuck) Jones at the roller rink when she was sixteen, and they were married the next year. Charles preceded her in death in 2006.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean Halsell; her brothers, Aldon Halsell and Michael Halsell of Oregon; and her daughter, Shemiah Jones of Bowling Green, KY.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Harrel; her son, Matt Jones of Oregon; and grandchildren Jonah Jones, Alex Jones and Shaun Jones of Bowling Green.
Debbie was a warm, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed by us all.
Before she retired, Debbie worked at the Daily News in Telemarketing Sales. She always commented on how much she enjoyed working there.
The family would like to acknowledge the love and dedication of her two friends Sharon Salata and Sharrye Noel. Thank you for being there to be our eyes, ears, and hands when we could not be. You are both truly angels.
There will be a small private ceremony at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the “American Diabetes Foundation" in her name. 1-800-342-2383 or diabetes.org.