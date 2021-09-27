Bowling Green – Deborah Kaye Miller, 67, of Bowling Green passed away at the Medical Center on Sunday, September 26. The Paducah, KY native was the daughter of the late Delbert C. Reeder and Betty L. Dunning Reeder. Mrs. Miller was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Debbie attended WKU where she earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s degree English and Exceptional Education. She was a National Board Certified teacher, which is the most respected professional certification available. Debbie was known for her leadership skills and served as department head, curriculum coordinator, co-renaissance sponsor, Teacher of the Year, and a host of other educational accolades. Mrs. Miller was a dedicated educator for forty years and was a forceful adovocate for all of her students. She made a difference in the lives of many that crossed her path. Her top priority in life was her family. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister who has ever lived. Deborah was an avid reader and loved to travel, listen to classic rock and greatly enjoyed the beauty of her garden. She had an adventurous spirit and was kind and caring. Her great sense of humor enhanced her amiable personality. Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Steven Miller; one son, Tyler Miller (Kelly); one daughter, Ashley Miller; one brother, Delbert W. Reeder (Ann); five grandchildren, Jackson Miller, Elex Eaton, Bree Eaton, Addyson Brown and Paxton Miller; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Miller, Carol Steen, Joe Miller (Sandy) and Ronnie Miller (Paula). Funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Additional visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS