Deborah Lynn Frey, 69, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Greenview Regional Hospital. Deborah was born in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, to Dee Nelson and Opal Minton Nelson. Deborah was married to Ron Frey.
Deborah was of the Catholic Faith and worked as a cashier at IGA. She leaves her husband, Ron, and her son, Eric Frey, to cherish her memory.
A Memorial Service will be held later for Deborah. Cremation was chosen and Hardy & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
