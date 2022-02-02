Bowling Green - Deborah Mai "Debbie" Brashear-Whalen (Tuggle) age 56 of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 4:49 am. Debbie was born in Bowling Green to the late Donald and Martha Frances O'Neal Tuggle. She was the wife of the late Chuck Brashear. She retired from Houchens Industries. She attended Mt. Zion Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Warren Central High School and Western KY University.

Debbie is survived by her brother Steve Tuggle and his wife Carol of Bowling Green, KY. Aunt and Uncle, Billy and Kathy O'Neal of Dallas, Texas. several great nieces and great nephews. Special thanks to Gerald Whalen her companion and care giver.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12 noon Tuesday, February 8, with the funeral starting at 12 noon Tuesday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.