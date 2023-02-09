Debra Kay Hutcheson, age 69, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Scottsville, Kentucky. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was born August 9, 1953 to the late Raymond Phelps and Norma (Madley) Phelps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Smith. Her survivors include her son, Christopher Hutcheson; her sisters, Terri Ray (Allen) and Glenna Graves (Glenn); granddaughter, Melody Hutcheson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Woodburn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.