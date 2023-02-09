Debra Kay Hutcheson, age 69, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Scottsville, Kentucky. The Indianapolis, Indiana native was born August 9, 1953 to the late Raymond Phelps and Norma (Madley) Phelps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Smith. Her survivors include her son, Christopher Hutcheson; her sisters, Terri Ray (Allen) and Glenna Graves (Glenn); granddaughter, Melody Hutcheson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Woodburn Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.