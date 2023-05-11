Ozark - Debra Lyn (Debby) Spencer
The birds are singing less today because on May 9th, Debra House Spencer left this earth for a new adventure.
Debby lit up everything when she smiled. Her enthusiasm and humor was captivating, resulting in a tremendous number of worthwhile accomplishments during a life well-lived. She was constantly working on projects of varying stripes. Her work as a lobbyist earned her the humorous sobriquet "The Liquor Lady" for aiding Kentucky restaurants the right to sell liquor in restaurants. Her amazing resume included book editor, webpage designer (Trails R Us.com), tourism professor, grant writer, economic developer and becoming President of her own company.
Debby established We Make Things Happen (WMTH), for tourism and economic development in 2005. She also founded a not for profit called One Step Forward. Through these she worked with numerous small communities in Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, and West Virginia capitalizing on their respective assets. For the last seven years her business also included operating an Airbnb.
Debby was a Des Peres, MO native and received her BS degree from Missouri State in Construction and Interior Design. She worked as a designer for seven years before going back to school at the University of Arkansas where she received a MS in Tourism. She then moved to Bowling Green, KY where she worked at Western Kentucky University (economic development and adjunct professor), Edmonson County
Tourism, and West Kentucky Corporation in Tourism development, all before establishing WMTH.
After her husband retired from Western Kentucky University, she moved to Ozark, MO and continued to operate the Air B and B as part of WMTH. She also worked extensively as a volunteer for the Ozark Historic River District and was very active in programs promoting Ozark. (In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be given to the Ozark Historic River District, her last and current "project" % 205 N. 1st Street, P.O. Box 295, Ozark, MO 65721). She achieved all of this while being a wonderful mother and wife. She even survived over a decade as a Football coach's wife and endured two decades having sons play football and Rugby.
She leaves behind two great sons and daughters in law: Beau Spencer (Gwynne), Ty Spencer (Alison) and two grandchildren Phillip and AJ and her lesser half, Steve Spencer. She is further survived by Sisters Dee Harmon (Rick), Donna Dakich (Rich) and Denise (Felicia), brother in law Scott Spencer (Maxine), mother Sally House and mother-in-law Billie Spencer and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and grands.
A celebration of Debby's life will be held June 10, 2023, from 3:00 - 10:00 P.M., at her home in Ozark. She was adamant that all friends and acquaintances be invited. It will be a pot-luck and Steve will have a hog cooked. So if you are reading this, consider yourself invited to her home on the Finley River in Ozark, MO.