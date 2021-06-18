Debra Lynn Spence, 57 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Russell Eugene Duckett and Elizabeth Marie DeVore Duckett who survives. She was employed by the BG Daily News as a graphic designer and a member of Ray’s Branch Church of Christ.
Her memories will be cherished by her husband, David Spence; her son, Sam Spence; mother, Elizabeth Duckett; two brothers, Jeff Duckett and Tim Duckett; one sister, Cindy Taulbee; seven nieces and ten nephews whom she cherished, Maya, Abby, Ava, Maggie, Livi, Molly, Aubrie, Daniel, Nathan, Michael, Andrew, Austin, McKennen, Aeden, James, Charlie and Sonny; one great niece and nephew, Hazel and Hunter a god daughter, Alana; and a host of extended family and friends.
Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Green River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.