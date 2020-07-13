Bowling Green - Debra Ils Staley "Momma Smurf", 63 of Bowling Green died July 11, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Ky. She was born May 2, 1957 in East St Louis, Il to the late Alyos Ils and Helen Perry. "Momma Smurf" was the manager of the Bowling Green Skate Center for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her husband of 38 years, Richard Staley, her grandchildren, many friends and the retirees of UAW Local 2164 and Moss Middle School.
Besides her husband, she was survived by her children: Christina "Tina" Cady (Josh) and Frank Staley (Emily Rankin) and her grandchildren: Ashton Cady, Brad Harrah, Ben Staley, Toni Staley, Aidan Cady and Riley Staley.
No public services are scheduled at this time. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements.
You may view the obituary and offer your condolences online at www.conefuneralhome.com.
Commented