Bowling Green – Delbert C. Reeder, age 87, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. The Paducah, KY native was the son of the late Sam Reeder and Orene Thomasson Settle. He was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Reeder and a brother Sam Reeder Jr. Delbert was a retired Firefighter from the Paducah Fire Department and a member of the First Baptist Church in Bowling Green where he was a former deacon. He is survived by his wife Judy Reeder, son Delbert W. Reeder (Ann), daughter Debbie Miller (Steve), three stepchildren, Keith Patton (Kamala), Tammy McClure and Tawnya Wright (Nathan), brother Bob Reeder (Linda), granddaughter Ashley Miller and grandson Tyler Miller (Kelly), great- grandchildren, Jackson Miller, Elex Eaton, Bree Eaton, Addyson Brown, Paxton Miller, six step-grandchildren and twelve step-great-grandchildren. At this time there will be a private family burial with a visitation and memorial service to be announced at a later date. J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
