Bowling Green - Delores Ann Steele, age 65, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
Delores was born July 3, 1955 to the late Paul E. Moore, SR. and Ramona Richards Moore. She was a proud graduate of Warren East High School, where she was Miss January and a Raiderette. On June 7, 1974, she married the love of her life, Lurie P. "Buddy" Steele, Jr. The inspirational couple have been married for 46 wonderful years, welcoming 3 children and a grandson. Delores led a life of service, to her family, friends, and the public. She was a volunteer firefighter in her early years and spent a lifetime dedicated to the service by supporting her husband. Delores also dispatched for and retired after 27 years dedicated to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Delores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed travelingv... anywhere, as long as she had her under feet bag. She accompanied her life long love everywhere; fire classes, mowing adventures, trips to Lowe's ... the engine never got cold. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all by picnicking, swinging, watching fireworks, blowing bubbles for the dog, and having tea parties and more. She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandson... even if it included being the superintendent.
Delores was preceded in death by her father, Paul E. Moore, Sr. and a brother, Kenneth Richards Moore.
Delores is survived by her loving husband, Buddy Steele, three children; Casey Larea Campbell (Chris Parker), Tamara "Buzzy", and Jeremy "Weasel" Steele and grandson, Nolan J. Richards Campbell. She is also survived by her mother, Ramona Richards Moore, and siblings, Paul E. Moore, Jr. (Becky), Robert Moore (Pat), Doris Settle (Robert), Diane Carver (Bill). She has a special non-biological son, Tony Darnell, who also survives. She is also survived by the most spoiled, loyal fuzzy butt lab ever... Champ Dodger. Delores has more great aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters and brothers in laws to name. She has so many friends, nieces and nephews we would have to buy an extra page of the paper to name them all. She loved every single one of you.
Her greatest accomplishment is her children and grandson. Her legacy is her smile.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:30 am at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date when we can gather safely to party in a fashion mother would enjoy.