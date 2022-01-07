UPDATE: Due to treacherous road conditions throughout the area resulting from the winter storm, the Daily News will deliver the Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, print editions with the Sunday, Jan. 9, issue.
Bowling Green - Delores Ann Turner, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her residence. The Valley Station, KY native was the daughter of the late Ruby Jewell McAllister Mears and Chester Lewis Mears. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Robert E. Mears, Lloyd Mears, Faye Meade, Alberta Pryor, Betty Jean Ward, and James C. Mears.
Ms. Turner retired as a benefits manager at Jewish Hospital and graduated from Valley High School Class of 1950. She was a member of First Baptist Church and an avid UK fan.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl R. Dowell (Michael) and Karen Ann Brooks (David); a sister, Doris M. Hayes; four grandchildren, Ryan C. Dowell, Ericka A. Johnson, Katelyn E. Brooks, and Sheridan N. Brooks; two great-grandchildren, Joshua C. Morris and Emersyn "Emmy" R. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to First Baptist Church.
