Bowling Green – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8) Delores Lee Buchanon, 74, finished her race and claimed her crown on June 6, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer at her residence in Bowling Green, Ky. The Warren County native was born November 9, 1947. She was a loving wife of 53 years, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family. She was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ, a godly woman of noble character with a loving heart. Delores is adored and remembered for her loving demeanor, amazing hugs, and service to others and her Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Elmo Lee and Eufema Eadens Lee; sister, Barbara Kaye Lee; and a granddaughter, Kayla Rae Brewer. Delores was a graduate of Alvaton High School in 1965. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from WKU. She taught at Memorial Elementary School in Hardyville and retired from Cumberland Trace Elementary School in Bowling Green. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Robert “Bob” Buchanon; her son, James David Buchanon and his wife Casey of Louisville; her daughter, Deborah Buchanon Brewer and her husband Brad of Danville, IN.; five grandchildren, Emily Brewer, Vanessa Brewer, and Titus Brewer of Danville, IN, Callahan Wilson and Bryce Wilson of Louisville; a sister, Cindy Kimbler and her husband Doug; three brothers, Michael Lee and his wife Marylan, Kenney Lee and his wife Marla, and Kevin Lee and his wife Mima, all of Bowling Green; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral is Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial in Fairview Cemetery on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is from Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Lovers Lane Chapel and will resume Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Assisting Hands Foundation. P O Box 10084, Bowling Green, KY 42102. A charitable foundation that Delores and Bob started years ago. Current donations are being sent to needy Christians living in Ukraine and/or third world countries.
