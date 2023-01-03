Bowling Green — Deloyce 'Dee' Gilliam, 87, of Bowling Green passed away December 31, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Bowling Green native was born November 21, 1935 to the late Raymond B. 'Jack' and Alma Whitlock Tabor.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Glen Leigh Gilliam. She was also preceded in death by her son, John 'Michael' Gilliam and sister, Sue Heraldson.
She attended and was an active member of Three Springs Baptist Church. Dee was also an avid golfer. She was a longtime surgical technician for Dr. Carl Dobson employed for 43 years.
Survivors include her son, Jeff Gilliam (Erin) of Plano, Texas; daughter, Janice Matthews (the late Tim) of Norfolk, Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Douat (Eric) of McKinney, TX, Matthew Gilliam of New York, Mikaela Gilliam of Plano, TX, and Michael Matthews (Montana) of Norfolk, VA; great-grandchildren, Rylie Douat, Rory Douat, Reese Douat, Ryder Matthews, Camdyn Matthews, and Bash Matthews; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place next to her husband at Fairview Cemetery.
