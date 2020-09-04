Bowling Green - Dena M. Holland, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green, KY after a brief illness.
Dena was born on February 28, 1962 in Parkersburg, WV to Michael and Judy Moore and was the second of three girls.
She was preceded in death by her mom Judy Moore and her husband Phil Holland. Dena is survived by her daughter Claire; her father Michael; two sisters, Lori Rhodes and her husband, Tim, of Parkersburg, WV and Christy Moore and her partner, Van McCune of Parkersburg, WV; multiple nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Junie B. and Paisley.
Dena was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She graduated from Marshall University in 1984 where she obtained a bachelors degree in social work. She spent her career working at Dishman McGinnis Elementary and was dedicated to helping the students and their families. She was a fun loving person with a zest for life and a big heart. Above all, Dena was a loving wife, mother, and sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dena's Facebook page will remain open with updates for when the Celebration of Life will take place. Also, family and friends can post memories or words of comfort for her family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society in her name.