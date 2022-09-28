Owensboro, KY - Dennis Alan "D.A." Pearson, age 65, of Bowling Green passed away at his residence in Owensboro, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native was born January 9, 1957 to the late Roy Dennis Pearson and Melba "Faye" (Bailey) Pearson, whom survives.
He currently resided in Owensboro, however he always thought of Bowling Green as his home where he was born and raised. He was a proud graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended Western Kentucky University. D.A. also enjoyed spending time with friends and loved listening to music. Early in his career D.A. was a successful salesman at Gary Force Toyota where he regularly earned salesperson of the month. Later he was employed by FEMA as a caseworker where he impacted countless lives through his career including victims of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ike and The Flood of The Grand Ole Opry.
In his free time, he loved to travel and play golf. D.A. was a member of Forrest Park Baptist Church in Bowling Green. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
His memories will be cherished by his mother, Faye Pearson of Owensboro; sisters, Lori Pearson Stone and Kristi Pearson Wells both of Owensboro; a good friend, April Pearson; a nephew, Garret Stone; nieces, Baylie Wells and Samantha Wells; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery II. Visitation will precede the funeral service on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made to a charity of your choice in memory of D.A. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
