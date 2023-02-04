Dennis “Denny” Eugene Price, 82, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence. The Terre Haute, Indiana native was born Thursday, February 29, 1940 to the late Alford and Thelma Grace (Haynes) Price.
He was retired from ATF as a Special Agent after 24 years of loyal service to The Department of Justice.
He was of the Christian faith, attending Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved reading, camping, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a member of The American Legion Post #23 in Bowling Green.
His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 31 years, Sharon Watt Price; his children, Sherri Rawls (Doug), Darby Price, Vic Price (Hope), Nathan Anderson (Tonia) and Melissa Waldrop (Bryan); his brother, Don Price (Kathy); his beloved grandchildren, Keisha Woods, Ian McCay, Chase Rawls (Abby), Trevor Rawls, Alexa McCay, Jaxson Anderson, Lucas Waldrop, and Brett Waldrop; his adored great-grandchildren, Easton Miles and Sawyer Watson; several nieces and nephews also survive. A time to celebrate Dennis’ life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dennis’ memory to Hosparus Barren River.
