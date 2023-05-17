BOWLING GREEN – Dennis Edward Fortune, age 74, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 1, 1949 in Hammond, Indiana to the late Edward and Joann (Stanfil) Fortune.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Carol Hardcastle.
Dennis was the founder and owner of Bowling Green Refrigeration. He proudly served his country as a veteran in The United States Navy. He also was an avid golfer with three eye-witnessed hole-in-ones. In addition to all of this, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, boss and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
His memories will be cherished by his wife, Judy (Staten) Fortune; his son, Robert “Robbie” Fortune; his step-sons, Michael Eller and Bradley Younger (Liz); seven grandchildren, Derek Edward Fortune, Aerin Fortune, Devyn Fortune, Lara Reed (Danny), Andrew Eller, Austin Younger and Mae Younger; three great-grandchildren, Pailey, Tailey and Jailey Reed; his fur-babies, Dutchess and Prince; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial and military honors to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 17 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11:00 a.m.
