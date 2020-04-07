Bowling Green - Dennis Keith Jones, age 65, passed away at home, Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Lucille Jones, brother Robin Jones, sister Peggy Jones Doege, son Greg Belt.
The Bowling Green resident was employed at Kroger as a Meat Cutter and retired in 2010. He was a follower of Christ and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher among many other roles. Mr. Jones was quite the handy man and shared his talents at State Street United Methodist Church. He was a hard worker, loved helping others, well organized, and had the wittiest comebacks. One of his favorite ministries was sharing the true meaning of Christmas through his portrayal as the real Santa Claus.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Janis Jones. Children; Jim Belt (Tammey) of Douglasville, GA., Jana Young (Michael) of Bowling Green, KY, Courtney Cornett (Jason) of Columbia, TN, and Josh Jones (Bethany) of Leitchfield, KY; 22 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His beloved cats, Hannah and Cattie, also survive. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Eastwood Baptist Church. Service times will be announced on jckirbyandson.com. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and HOTELINC.
