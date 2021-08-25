Bowling Green - Dennis Kramer, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital. The California native was a son of the late Fred and Barbara Kramer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Kramer.
Dennis served in the United States Marine Corps and was a great dad.
He is survived by two sons, Brett and Kyle Kramer; one brother, Chris Kramer, a sister, Penny Sea; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be Friday, September 3, at 11:30 am at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of the memorial service at the funeral home.