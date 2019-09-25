Bowling Green - Dennis W, Lawson, 68, entered into a peaceful rest on September 22, 2019. Visitation: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hillvue Heights Church, 3219 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY with Services at 1:00 PM. Arrangements by Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, 618 W. Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY.