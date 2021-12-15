Bowling Green - Denny Wells, 65 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Vernon Eugene and Dorothy Frogge Wells and preceded in death by his sister Glenda Wells. He was the husband of the late Gale Atwell Wells. Denny was employed at General Motors through Caravan Facility Management. He was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church and UAW.
His survivors are his two sons, Tony Wells (Heather) and Jonathan Wells (Ashley); three grandchildren Abby Duvall, Phoenix and Maddox Wells; one brother, Dale Manley (Melissa); several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. A private family burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.