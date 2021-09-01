Smiths Grove - Denver Lee Thompson, 32, of Smiths Grove, KY passed away on August 29, 2021 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. He is the son of the late Robert Stanley Thompson Sr. & Doris Grills.
Denver loved Heavy Metal Music, Football, Wrestling, Halloween, Dungeon and Dragons, Christmas, Dancing, writing and Big Red Soda. Denver was employed as assistant manager of Ace Hardware on Louisville Road in Bowling Green where he found a family amongst his co workers and customers. He was loud and difficult but Loyal and true.
He will be deeply missed and his memory treasured by many more than he ever believed. Denver had a fiancee Jessca Sue Taylor, son Robert Shawn McDowell, sisters Tanya Simmons & Sharron Thompson, Brothers David Grills, Peter Grills, Bobby Smith, & Robert Thompson, many nieces, nephews and cousins, adopted family Eric, Melanie, Thorin, Riot, and Gunner Sanders, Dylan & Amber Jones.
There will be a memorial Service on Friday September 3rd at Cornerview Community Church on Louisville Road in Bowling Green at 6pm with food and fellowship. Kirby Funeral Services Russellville handled the Cremation. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers. Online condolences and more can be made at Kirbyfuneralservices.com