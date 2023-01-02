Bowling Green – Derek C. Spinks, 42 of Bowling Green died Thursday, December 26, 2022 in Kindred Hospital Louisville. He was the son of the late H. G. Spinks and Kathy Vincent Spinks who survives. He was a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church.
His survivors include his son, Brandon Spinks; a sister, Angie Cates and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held 3-6 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.