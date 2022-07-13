Bowling Green - Desiree Ann Brewer, age 66, of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
She was born August 27, 1955 to the late Joseph Dennis Brewer and Naomi Gloria (Followwill) Brewer. She was a former Legal Secretary for Cole & Moore Attorneys at Law. She was a member of Providence Knob Baptist Church. She was also a member of The Bowling Green Eastern Star, Big Sisters and DeMolay Chapter Sweetheart.
She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She loved to read books, do crossword puzzles and watching her favorite shows on T.V. She was always there to listen and would uplift you by her infectious smile. She was a devoted Christian. She learned to play the piano by ear, and loved to play for her family at get-togethers.
Survivors include her sons, David Brian Carter and Jonathan Andrew Carter (Kati Anderson); sister, Diana Carol Colvin; brother, Jordan Matthew Brewer (Debbie); grandchildren, Noah Chael Carter, Kayla Josephina Carter, Alyssa Marianna Carter; nieces and nephews, Joseph Paul Walker, Cody Russell Walker, Jordan Montana Walker, Hunter Dennis Colvin, Elizabeth Gloria Colvin, Syrus Ray Colvin, Abel Matthew Colvin, Ashlee Nichole Nicholson (Andrew), Joshua Matthew Brewer, Steven Daniel Brewer (Lilian), Timothy Jordan Brewer, Phillip Heath Barth (Jennifer), and Brittany Nicole Shields (Scott).
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, July 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Providence Knob Baptist Church and/or Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
