Bowling Green - Desmond Crowder, age 23, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
He is survived by his daughter Zola Crowder and her mother Lizzy Anderson; mother Elizabeth (James Meade, Sr.) Gottlieb-Meade; father Hollis Crowder, Jr.; father of the heart Mantillan Garvin "Red"; siblings Victoria Meade, James Meade, Jr., Meagan Meade, Christian Crowder, Jordan Crowder, and Alexis Crowder; grandparents Judy (Jay) Eklond, Glenn (Theresa) Gottlieb, Hollis (Pamela) Crowder, and Candice Minter; uncles Keith Crowder, Chris Eklond, and Matt Eklond; and many other family members.
Visitation will take place at Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home on Saturday, June 25th from 10 A.M. until the hour of Service at 12 P.M. with Rev. Hubert Cunningham officiating.
Interment follows at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.