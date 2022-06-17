Bowling Green - Desmond Crowder, age 23, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter Zola Crowder and her mother Lizzy Anderson; mother Elizabeth (James Meade, Sr.) Gottlieb-Meade; father Hollis Crowder, Jr.; father of the heart Mantillan Garvin "Red"; siblings Victoria Meade, James Meade, Jr., Meagan Meade, Christian Crowder, Jordan Crowder, and Alexis Crowder; grandparents Judy (Jay) Eklond, Glenn (Theresa) Gottlieb, Hollis (Pamela) Crowder, and Candice Minter; uncles Keith Crowder, Chris Eklond, and Matt Eklond; and many other family members.

Visitation will take place at Anderson & Garrett Funeral Home on Saturday, June 25th from 10 A.M. until the hour of Service at 12 P.M. with Rev. Hubert Cunningham officiating.

Interment follows at Joelton Hills Memory Gardens.