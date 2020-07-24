Bowling Green, Kentucky - Dewayne Emmanuel Sowell passed away on July 19, 2020, at his home after a long struggle with illness. He was 33 years of age. He is preceded in death by his: father, Phillip Michael Sowell; Grandparents, David Wayne Sowell Sr., Flossie Marie White, James Emmanuel McCummiskey; uncle, David Wayne Jr.; and survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Sowell; Grandmother, Velta Rose Lee McCummiskey; brothers, James Robert Sowell and Aaron Michael Sowell; sister, Chandra LeAnne Damone; great uncles, E. Madison Sowell and Shirley Darryl McCummiskey; uncles, Stanley Emmanuel McCummiskey (Dianne) and Michael Wayne McCummiskey (Patti); aunts, Patricia Ann Lewis, Beverly Carol Steffe, Caretta Jane Strayhorn (Robert), Teresa Robinson (Robbie); cousins, over 40.
Above all else, he loved his family, and loved them deeply. He was a graduate of Warren Central High School ('05) and Western Kentucky University ('12), where he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering. A lover of music, a skilled luthier and a meticulous craftsman at everything he touched. His brilliant mind, deep thought, and gentle soul made him a cherished friend who genuinely cared for those around him. Dewayne was a gentleman who did not hesitate to help others and treated people with respect and kindness.
Dewayne passionately followed a career in research and development where his work left a lasting mark in numerous industries. His research work at the Western Kentucky University Applied Physics Institute was just the first of several occasions where Dewayne showed the brilliance, patience, and skill which defined his career. As a student, he worked on projects ranging from how to protect African farms from roaming elephants to using nanosprings as chemical detectors. He worked in the development of new techniques and technologies for a small number of start up businesses operating from the Western Kentucky Small Business Development Center, most recently Aventics, now part of Emerson Automation Solutions. Dewayne always spoke highly of his coworkers, and loved his work.
He lived his life bravely, following his own code in everything from fashion to philosophy, to his eclectic taste in music. He was intense in his endeavours and relationships, and never did anything by half measures. He enjoyed the outdoors and would often escape to the calm waters of land between the lakes. His soul was tied to the hills and woods of Kentucky, he wanted nothing more than to live a peaceful life close to his friends, family and in connection to the land he loved.
A visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour of 2:00 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial is to immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery.