Bowling Green, Kentucky - Dewayne Mitchell Whitlow, 41, passed away on December 3, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service time of 3:00 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. J.C. Kirby & Son have been entrusted with arrangements.