Bowling Green - Dewey C. Creek Jr, age 84, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Dewey (aka "Junior" within the family and most of his childhood friends) was born in Woodburn, Kentucky to Dewey C. Creek Sr. and Bess Ford Creek.
Dewey was the youngest and last surviving of six siblings. The Creek siblings all remained extremely close throughout their life. Dewey graduated from Warren County High School in 1955 and subsequently joined the United States Army where he held multiple Sharpshooter commendations. After an Honorable discharge in 1965, Dewey worked in management at the Sherwin-Williams Company.
In 1983, Dewey, along with his wife Bonita, founded Carpet Place, Inc. Dewey and Bonita continued to own and operate Carpet Place until it was sold in conjunction with their retirement in 2015. Dewey liked staying busy and continued to manage his rental properties in his retirement years. He was a Kentucky Colonel, former Kiwanis Club member, and an active member of the Greenwood Park Church of Christ.
Dewey valued his friendships, had a quick wit, always had a joke at the ready and his art for telling a story transcends multiple generations. The plaque in his office read "Never Lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people - your family, friends, and coworkers, and even strangers you met along the way."
Dewey loved to have fun and enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking huge breakfasts for his grandkids and watching college basketball. He also loved his pets and continued to throw frisbee with his bubby Saddie as recent as last week.
Yet, one of his biggest accomplishments was that of a husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonita Lightfoot Creek and four children Trudy Creek Sullivan (Mark), Terri Creek Dunning (Todd), Todd Creek (Cathy), and Thomas Brian Creek. Seven Grandchildren; Shea, Clay (Katie), Sam, Caroline, Connor, Matthew, and Lucas. Multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his six siblings Glenn Creek, Willow Dene Creek Madison, Morris Creek, Doris Creek Sharpe, and David Creek.
Mr. Creek's funeral service will be held at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A Walk-Through Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm and resume Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
In leu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donate in Dewey's name to one of the following organizations that Dewey supported: Greenwood Park Church of Christ, 1818 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104; and/or; Woodburn Cemetery, Inc., P.O. Box 161, Woodburn, Kentucky 42170. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel is entrusted with all arrangements.