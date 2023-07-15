BOWLING GREEN – Dewey Hornbeck, 100, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was a native of Kingston, NY and was born August 14, 1922. Dewey was preceded in death by his wife Ramona (Stone) Hornbeck, parents Dewey Hornbeck, Sr. and Anna May (Taubenberger) Hornbeck, and a brother John William Hornbeck, also his step-father Charles Hunt, and a niece Sally Hornbeck. Dewey was a veteran of the U. S. Army/Air Corp. having served in WW II as a weatherman.
He was a foreign language high school teacher in Andes, NY, until his retirement in 1980, when he and his wife moved to Tampa, FL. Dewey married the love of his life, Ramona (Stone) and was married for 68 years.
Survivors are his daughter Alice Lynn Kummer, son Donald Arthur Hornbeck and “adopted” son Jorge Obradovich. Six grandchildren: Chris (Lauren), Kelly, Katherine, Kristina, Lisa (Mat), and John, and nine great-grandchildren: Ava, Charlie, Anna, Harrison, Cam, Reggie, Ella, Mateo and Luc were a large part of his life. Also surviving are a niece Judy Hornbeck Glowinski (Tom) and two great-nieces Stephanie Senko (Billy) and Sabrina Geisler.
Dewey chose cremation and there will be a family gathering in upstate New York next summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
