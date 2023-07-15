BOWLING GREEN – Dewey Hornbeck, 100, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Wednesday July 12, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was a native of Kingston, NY and was born August 14, 1922. Dewey was preceded in death by his wife Ramona (Stone) Hornbeck, parents Dewey Hornbeck, Sr. and Anna May (Taubenberger) Hornbeck, and a brother John William Hornbeck, also his step-father Charles Hunt, and a niece Sally Hornbeck. Dewey was a veteran of the U. S. Army/Air Corp. having served in WW II as a weatherman.