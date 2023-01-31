Ms. Diana D. Fox (Farley), 80, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at The Medical Center. The Providence, KY native was born to the late Victor Owen Fox and Marie Lacy Wiseman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Samuel Wiseman; stepmother, Juanetta Fox.
Ms. Fox was a Registered Nurse and worked as an adult mental health case manager.
She is survived by her daughters, Tamara Farley Brown and Karen Farley Delph, and granddaughter Kaylen Delph.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and also Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.
Funeral services for Ms. Fox will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 11:00 am at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with the burial to follow at the White Oak Cemetery at 3020 State Rt 143 S., Clay, KY 42404.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green, KY.
