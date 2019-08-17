BOWLING GREEN - Diana Fay Wacks, 60 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was a native of Morrow, Ohio and the daughter of the late Wendel H. and Dorothy Reeves Estell. Diana was a loving wife and mother and an active member of St. James United Methodist Church. She worked in Retail Management with Meijer Supermarket Company for many years. Diana is survived by her husband Robert Wacks of Bowling Green, KY; three children Shawn (Whitney) Foxbower Sabina, OH, Terri (Joe) Rasnic Hilliard, OH and Dillon (Saori) Byers Yokosuka, Japan, 4 stepdaughters Natalie, Deanna, Ashley and Colleen, siblings Dorothy (Robert) Whitney, Shirley Gaskins, Betty (Robert) Conover, Wendell (Cindy) Estell, William Estell, James (Angie) Estell, Joanne (Wayne) Greggory, Richard (Charlene) Estell, Walter (Laura) Estell, Harry (Robin) Estell, and David Estell. She leaves behind 4 beloved grandchildren Hannah, Cailee, Cameron, Arianna and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service.
