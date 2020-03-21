Bowling Green - Diana Lombardo, 85, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday March 21, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Mary Marino. Diana was born on November 28, 1934 in Melrose Park, IL.
She attended Eastwood Baptist Church and was active with the Prime Timers.
Diana is survived by her daughter Barbara Kemp (Lloyd), two grandsons; Craig Kemp(Jennifer), Scott Kemp(Elizabeth), a great grandson Sawyer, her sister Rachel Malinowski and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Lombardo and a son Michael Bussert.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Eastwood Baptist Church Prime Timers
