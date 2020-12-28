Bowling Green – Diane Marie Bartley Hite, age 68, died December 27, 2020 at her residence. The Bardstown KY native was the daughter of the late James Ivo Bartley Jr. and Mary Elizabeth borders. She is preceded in death by one sister Mary Emily Down, two brothers John Richard Bartley and John Thomas Bartley. She is survived by her husband Michael David Hite, two sons James Louis Hite (Lora) and Kevin Michael Hite (Amberleigh), one sister Carol Mae Mattingley (Leon), one brother Joseph H. Bartley and four grandchildren. Diane was a member of Holy Spirit Quilter, and a volunteer for SVDP food pantry. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with 4:00 burial at St Thomas Cemetery in Bardstown KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.