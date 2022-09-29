Bowling Green - Mrs. Diane Scantland, age 74, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away peacefully at her residence. Funeral services for Diane are scheduled to be conducted Friday, October 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Cone Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation with the family will begin on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday at 10:00 AM until time of service. Diane was born in Bowling Green, KY to the late James Thomas Miller and the late Justyne Camfield Gross Miller. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Tim Lee Carter Miller. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bob Scantland; daughter, Bobbye Ruth McDaniel (Shannon) of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren, Noah Scantland, Jackson McDaniel, Kennedi McDaniel; brother, Rick Miller (Tammy) of Tompkinsville, KY; sister, Joyce Miller of Owensboro, KY; sister-in-law, Linda Hart of Greensboro, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Diane was a member of New Hope Church in Alvaton and a member of the NEA. She retired after 30 years teaching for Warren County. She enjoyed reading and loved her companion cat, Sammy. She liked to go shopping and sharing memories with her good friends. She loved telling stories to others especially stories about Monroe County. She loved her grandchildren dearly.
